Richmond launches first-ever Health Equity Fund

By Henry Graff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond’s east end, Mayor Levar Stoney and others were on hand to announce three grants totaling $230,000. It’s part of a $5 million Health Equity Fund.

$90,000 will go to Nolef Turns, a group dedicated to helping former inmates. 4,000 inmates are set for early release this summer, with a good majority coming back into the Richmond area. The money will provide temporary housing, food and NARCAN training for those who need it.

“People who are coming out of incarceration are subject to overdose at higher rates than any other community I have seen because they think it’s okay to come out here and use at the same levels that they were using before they were incarcerated,” said Sheba Williams, Founder and Executive Director of Nolef Turns.

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority gets $90,000 as well. The group will provide clinical mental health services at several public housing sites across the city including Gilpin, Whitcomb and Hillside.

“Given access to these services and supports will be life changing and improve the quality of life for so many,” said Shenee McCray, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.

Crossover Healthcare Ministries gets $50,000 to help those without health insurance. During the pandemic the group offered much needed bilingual services for testing and vaccines.

“Our clients were some of the first to be affected by the economic effects of the pandemic,” said Rachel Yowell, Crossover Healthcare Ministry.

Richmond - Henrico Health District is giving out money through 2024. The next nomination process runs from June 16 to July 14.

You can apply here: www.rhhd.gov/hef

