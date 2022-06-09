Police search for man wanted in Henrico homicide last month
Victim had ‘obvious signs of trauma consistent with a shooting’
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a homicide last month.
Officers were called to a crash on Bremner Boulevard involving an SUV just after 3 a.m. The SUV struck a building and two parked vehicles in the area.
Police said a man - identified Wednesday afternoon as 29-year-old Quincy L. Henderson of Richmond - was found dead at the scene and had “obvious signs of trauma consistent with shooting.”
Toyre D. Jones is wanted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
