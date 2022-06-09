Over $1.2 million raised for St. Jude | 2022 Dream Home winner drawn
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over $1.2 million was raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of the Dream Home Giveaway.
The winner of the Dream Home is Robert Post from Hanover County, and a total of $1,257,000 was raised for the hospital.
The winners of the other great prizes can be viewed below:
Drawing the winner of the $10,000 Visa gift card - Sherrie Sauer of Beaverdam
Drawing the winner of the $10,000 Green Front Furniture Shopping Spree - Tricia Lomax of Chesterfield
Drawing the winner of the 2022 Mazda 3 from Whitten Brothers - Jerry Wagner of Chesterfield
Drawing the winner of the $5,000 Closet Factory gift card - Mercedes Putinas of Henrico
Drawing the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home - Robert Post of Hanover
On the phone with the Dream Home winner
Check presented to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.