Over $1.2 million raised for St. Jude | 2022 Dream Home winner drawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over $1.2 million was raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of the Dream Home Giveaway.

The winner of the Dream Home is Robert Post from Hanover County, and a total of $1,257,000 was raised for the hospital.

The winners of the other great prizes can be viewed below:

Drawing the winner of the $10,000 Visa gift card - Sherrie Sauer of Beaverdam

Drawing the winner of the $10,000 Green Front Furniture Shopping Spree - Tricia Lomax of Chesterfield

Drawing the winner of the 2022 Mazda 3 from Whitten Brothers - Jerry Wagner of Chesterfield

Drawing the winner of the $5,000 Closet Factory gift card - Mercedes Putinas of Henrico

Drawing the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home - Robert Post of Hanover

On the phone with the Dream Home winner

Check presented to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

