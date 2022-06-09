News to Know for June 9: Tractor-trailer crash; Chesterfield tire slashings; Human trafficking bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have news out of Richmond that a tractor-trailer crash has shut down several lanes on I-95 in Richmond. Let’s break down what happened and our other top headlines.

First Alert Traffic In Richmond

The crash happened near Belvidere exit 76 about half a mile south of Chamberlayne Avenue.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

Tractor trailer crash closes ALL SOUTH LANES near Belvidere exit 76. The north left and center lane are also closed. This has been an active scene since 2am. Continue to avoid the area! Use 195 to downtown expressway as alternate (have change for the toll) pic.twitter.com/KSyfyaumJM — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) June 9, 2022

NBC12′s Traffic Anchor Candice Smith said use 195 to the Downtown Expressway as an alternate route. She also says have change for the toll.

What’s Happening in Chesterfield?

Police said the driver took off. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Centralia Road is closed in both directions near Hopkins Road after a car crashed into a power pole.

ROAD CLOSURE until 10 am 6/9/22 5100 Centralia Rd closed in both directions for a broken power pole from a car crash. Driver fled the crash scene on foot. @VaDOTRVA @511centralva @ChesterfieldVa @CCPDVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/fDzyemZRla — Lt. Dave Sawyer @LtSawyer (@sawyer_lt) June 9, 2022

The crash happened around midnight.

Police say the driver took off, and there’s no word yet if they have found that person.

Police tell us the road is expected to reopen around 10 this morning.

Police Release New Photo of Tire Slashing Suspect

Chesterfield Police have released a new photo of the man they say slashed dozens of tires at businesses along Midlothian Turnpike.

One of the businesses that caught the man on camera - One Stop Auto Repair was one of three businesses hit in this string of tire slashing.

Next door at RNR tires - two cars and a trailer had slashed tires.

Haley Toyota reported 14 cars with similar damage.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Gov. Youngkin Signs Bill To Combat Human Trafficking

Wednesday, Governor Youngkin signed seven pieces of legislation aimed at eradicating human trafficking and supporting survivors. (WDBJ7)

Governor Glenn Youngkin signs several bills to combat human trafficking in the commonwealth.

The legislation includes online courses to train hotel employees on how to spot human trafficking.

It also includes additional training for law enforcement.

Following the bill signing- the members of the ‘commission on human trafficking prevention’ were sworn in.

Mostly Sunny Day

However, keep in mind that there will be a few lingering showers early this morning.

It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Final Thought

“Never regret something that once made you smile.” --- Amber Deckers

