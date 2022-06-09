Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 North in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are closed after a crash on I-95 in Hanover Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 98 less than a mile north of Route 30.

VDOT said there is currently a six-mile backup, and that delays will be expected until further notice.

VDOT is also advising drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

