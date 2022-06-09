Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 North in Hanover

VDOT said there is currently a four-mile backup, and that delays will be expected until further...
VDOT said there is currently a four-mile backup, and that delays will be expected until further notice.(WALB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are closed after a crash on I-95 in Hanover Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 98 less than a mile north of Route 30.

VDOT said there is currently a six-mile backup, and that delays will be expected until further notice.

VDOT is also advising drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways debuts 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes

Latest News

The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Juvenile dies after single-vehicle crash in Richmond
Use 195 to Downtown Expressway as an alternate route.
All lanes open on I-95 South after Richmond tractor-trailer crash
The crash happened near Belvidere exit 76.
News to Know for June 9: Tractor-trailer crash; Chesterfield tire slashings; Human trafficking bills
Tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 South in Richmond
Tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 South in Richmond