Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Juvenile dies after single-vehicle crash in Richmond

The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile male is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes
Prince George High School congratulates Class of 2022.
Prince George community pushes back after PGHS may not leave seat at graduation for late student
Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.
Man arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Henrico

Latest News

Use 195 to Downtown Expressway as an alternate route.
All lanes open on I-95 South after Richmond tractor-trailer crash
The crash happened near Belvidere exit 76.
News to Know for June 9: Tractor-trailer crash; Chesterfield tire slashings; Human trafficking bills
Tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 South in Richmond
Tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 South in Richmond
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash