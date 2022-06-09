‘I’m crying for something to be done’: Mother seeks answers in daughter’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday morning, Tanya Williams flipped through memories of her oldest daughter, Demetris Simmons, over a picnic table in tears.

“For 42 years, I protected my daughter, 42 years from everything!” Tanya Williams cried. “This one time, there was nothing I could do to protect her.”

At the end of her rope, Williams has joined by her youngest daughter, Kendra Williams, and her sister, Sherrie, crying out to the public for answers in her oldest daughter’s murder.

“I’m begging, right now, for somebody to help us because I can’t bring my daughter back, but I can bring her justice,” Tanya Williams said.

On May 6, Williams’ daughter Demetris was found shot in her apartment on the 2500 block of Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court, along with who she says was her good friend, 38-year-old Jermorlo butler. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and her daughter died in the hospital.

But in the month since she hasn’t learned much else from the detectives.

“If they found something, they have not told us anything,” Simmons said. “Right now, what they have in hand is not enough to make an arrest. It’s not even enough for them to give us the name of a suspect.”

What’s worse, Williams says police have not been able to get any information from the multiple security cameras near her apartment.

“They’re on, but they’re not recording where they need to record,” Williams said.

Despite the lack of information, Williams is sure that her daughter’s murder wasn’t just a random act of violence.

“In my heart of hearts, I believe it was someone she knew; they both knew,” Williams said. “But from a policy perspective, we have no suspects.”

“You stole that from us. We’ll never be able to get her back,” Kendra said.

That’s why the family is making a renewed call for police, city leaders, and most importantly, the community to step up and say something that could lead to an arrest. In response, they’ve raised $5,000 of their own money to encourage someone who knows something to finally come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

They’ve also created a nonprofit known as S.C.R.E.A.M. for D.E.E., which stands for Saving Children Reaching Every Aspect Movement for the Development of Everyone Everywhere. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise awareness of gun violence and the victims’ families who are still seeking justice for their family members.

“I’m speaking on behalf of everyone and everybody who is of civil mind and a productive citizen right now,” Williams said. “Whether they’re verbally saying it, they’re crying for something to be done. I’m one of those mothers on the couch who cried for something to be done.”

Williams is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the nonprofit at 804-201-1687. She is also encouraging the community to reach out to Major Crimes Detectives Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

“It’s too quiet! With Everything that’s going on, it’s too quiet, Williams said. “I’m not going to stop until I found who did this to my child.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.