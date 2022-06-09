Gunshot victim dies following vehicle crash, police say
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating after finding a crash victim with gunshot wounds.
Officers were called just before 1 a.m. on June 9 multiple times for the report of shots fired and a vehicle crash along West Washington Street.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash and found a person inside with gunshot wounds.
The victim, 23-year-old Wayne Tucker Jr., did not survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
