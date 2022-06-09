Gunshot victim dies following vehicle crash, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating after finding a crash victim with gunshot wounds.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. on June 9 multiple times for the report of shots fired and a vehicle crash along West Washington Street.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash and found a person inside with gunshot wounds.

The victim, 23-year-old Wayne Tucker Jr., did not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

