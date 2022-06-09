Healthcare Pros
Driver charged after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 in Greensville

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - All southbound lanes of I-95 are still closed after a tractor-trailer accident in Greensville County Thursday morning.

At around 7:41 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper was monitoring traffic at the entrance to I-95 at the 8mm, when he saw a tractor-trailer traveling in the southbound lanes run off the road, over-corrected, enter the travel lanes again before overturning.

The tractor-trailer slid onto its side blocking all lanes of travel.

VSP said the 2009 Mack Truck was fully loaded carrying food products.

The driver and sole occupant Dwayne Jones, 52, of Ruther Glen, Va., was not injured but was charged with failure to maintain a lane.

VDOT is on the scene assisting with traffic control, and traffic is being diverted off onto exit 8 to Route 301.

