Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

DMV offering UVA license plate redesign

Redesign of UVA license plate
Redesign of UVA license plate(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cavalier fans have a new way to support the University of Virginia.

A new revenue-sharing license plate with the message, “Goo Hoos,” is available to purchase on the DMV website.

“We’re of course very excited to be issuing the new license plate. I’m a UVA grad, so I’m particularly proud about that,” Linda Ford with the DMV said.

It will have the V-Sabre on the left and the words “Go Hoos” underneath the plate number.

A portion of the $25 for the plate will go to support scholarships at UVA. To purchase a plate, visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways debuts 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes

Latest News

High a top Richmond City Hall, Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled a new identity for the city called...
Richmond’s Mayor unveils new ‘Richmond Real’ motto to attract tourists, new residents
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during an NFL football...
Del Rio sorry after calling Capitol insurrection a ‘dust-up’
The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Juvenile dies after single-vehicle crash in Richmond
VDOT is diverting traffic off onto exit 8 to Route 301.
Driver charged after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 in Greensville