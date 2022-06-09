Healthcare Pros
Deputies investigate report of inappropriate relationship between teacher and students

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report about an...
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students.(WBRC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students.

Kristen McAllister, a Teacher at Tabb High School, was arrested this morning, June 9, 2022, for two felony counts of...

Posted by York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Kristen McAllister, 32, a teacher at Tabb High School, was arrested on June 9 after deputies began investigating.

McAllister is charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation is still ongoing.

