Deputies investigate report of inappropriate relationship between teacher and students
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students.
Kristen McAllister, 32, a teacher at Tabb High School, was arrested on June 9 after deputies began investigating.
McAllister is charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.