Del Rio sorry after calling Capitol insurrection a ‘dust-up’

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during an NFL football...
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio issued an apology for his word choice after doubling down on a comparison he made on social media between the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

The defensive coordinator said that during the 2020 protests, “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem.”

He referred to the insurrection as “a dust-up at the Capitol” and questioned why the protests and insurrection don’t receive the same scrutiny.

On Wednesday afternoon, Del Rio released a statement on Twitter apologizing for calling the riot a “dust-up.” He stood by comments “condemning violence in communities across the country.”

