Coloring book honors memory of lives lost in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More than one year after six people, including four children, lost their lives in a house fire on Glass Road in Chesterfield County, a Chesterfield resident and middle school teacher created a coloring book to honor their memory.

Vonettia Calloway published a coloring book called “My Color is Coconut.” Calloway said the book is based on the adventures of Aniyah, Juju and Bella Seaborne, three of the four children who died in the house fire.

“They get to hear Aniyah, Juju and Bella having adventures with some of their friends and other relatives and their daily lives,” Calloway said.

Calloway is a friend of Cynthia Seaborne, who lost her two children in the house fire.

“My heart was broken,” said Calloway.

To honor Seaborne’s children, Calloway decided to pursue the coloring book with help from stories told to her by Cynthia.

“During our visit, she was like, ‘Anyiah would tell people when they would ask her what color she was and her color was coconut,’” said Calloway. “It just kind of stuck with me.”

This story from Aniyah inspired the title and cover of the coloring book. After months of writing, Calloway worked with an illustrator to bring the stories of these children to life in the pages of this new coloring book.

Calloway also said the coloring book is meant to bring awareness to biracial and blended families from a child’s perspective through a simple message.

“It doesn’t matter where I come from, who my parents are, what I look like. I’m unique, I’m special the way I am and I don’t have to explain it,” she said.

This project has meant the world to Cynthia Seaborne as she holds memories of her children close, including artwork her daughter, Aniyah, drew on her driveway.

“My daughter and my son both were very creative children and they love to color and chalk and paint,” she said. “They both were very sweet children.”

Through this coloring book, Seaborne hopes to keep their memory alive.

“It’s really hard, but I mean it definitely is a way to keep their memory alive,” Seaborne said. “It helps me deal with the grief of losing them in a way because it’s like the rest of the world can’t forget about them.”

Calloway said a percentage of the proceeds from sales of “My Color is Coconut” will be donated to the Seaborne Family Memorial Fund, which was established to assist other families overcoming the loss of a tender aged child.

The coloring book is available to purchase on Amazon here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.