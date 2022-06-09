Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue...
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died.(pxhere)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. - Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone.

Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore.

Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes

Latest News

Video captured by a neighborhood ring camera shows the driver of the Tesla shooting a pellet...
Man charged with shooting people with pellet gun
At the end of her rope, Tanya Williams is joined by her youngest daughter and her sister crying...
‘I’m crying for something to be done’: Mother seeks answers in daughter’s murder
More federal funding for high-speed internet should advance universal broadband in Virginia.
More federal funding advances universal broadband in Virginia
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man at Richmond International Airport...
TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight