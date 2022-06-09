All lanes shut down on I-95 South due to tractor-trailer crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all lanes of I-95 South in Richmond.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨

Tractor trailer crash closes ALL SOUTH LANES near Belvidere exit 76. The north left and center lane are also closed. This has been an active scene since 2am. Continue to avoid the area! Use 195 to downtown expressway as alternate (have change for the toll) pic.twitter.com/KSyfyaumJM — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) June 9, 2022

The crash happened near Belvidere exit 76 about half a mile south of Chamberlayne Avenue.

VDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

Tractor trailer overturned on 1-95South right by the Chamberlayne Exit in Richmond. All southbound lanes are closed and it appears two units are laying on either side of the highway. No word yet on any injuries.



Watch @CandiceNBC12 on how to get around all of this! pic.twitter.com/SFuVzgaWqM — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) June 9, 2022

NBC12′s Traffic Anchor Candice Smith said use 195 to the Downtown Expressway as an alternate route. She also says have change for the toll.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.