Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

All lanes shut down on I-95 South due to tractor-trailer crash in Richmond

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all lanes of I-95 South in Richmond.

The crash happened near Belvidere exit 76 about half a mile south of Chamberlayne Avenue.

VDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

NBC12′s Traffic Anchor Candice Smith said use 195 to the Downtown Expressway as an alternate route. She also says have change for the toll.

NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes
Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.
Man arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Henrico
File photo of police lights.
Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting

Latest News

Tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 South in Richmond
Tractor-trailer crash closes several lanes on I-95 South in Richmond
One person is fighting for their life following a crash in Richmond.
1 fighting for life following Richmond crash
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should prepare for traffic impacts while...
Drivers should prepare for traffic impacts during bridge repair in Richmond