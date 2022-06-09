All lanes shut down on I-95 South due to tractor-trailer crash in Richmond
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all lanes of I-95 South in Richmond.
The crash happened near Belvidere exit 76 about half a mile south of Chamberlayne Avenue.
VDOT is advising drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.
NBC12′s Traffic Anchor Candice Smith said use 195 to the Downtown Expressway as an alternate route. She also says have change for the toll.
NBC12 has a crew on scene working to learn more - check back for updates.
