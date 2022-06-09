2 teens arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting

Healthcare Pros
Two teens are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia.(United States Marshals Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia.

After a Saturday shooting that left three people dead and 11 others, two fugitives wanted for killing two bystanders made their way to the Pointe at River City Apartments in Eastern Henrico.

”My understanding is that the connection here was just an associate from Philadelphia that had this apartment and allowed them to stay here while they were being sought,” Kevin Connolly, with U.S. Marshal Services, said.

Once the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found the connection in Henrico, a team of more than a dozen went in Thursday afternoon to arrest 18-year-old Quadir Dukes-Hill and 16-year-old Nahjee Whittington.

”We knocked and announced, ‘U.S. Marshals with an arrest warrant. Come to the door. Do it now.’ And one individual exited, and then the two suspects exited and were arrested without incident,” Connolly said.

NBC12 was there as law enforcement continued to search the apartment before the two will be sent back to Philadelphia.

“Our Henrico partners, the detectives, are assisting Philly police department with some follow-up investigation, but our part was to just locate them and get them safely arrested,” Connolly said.

Both teens were taken to a detention facility to see a judge, where they’ll be charged as fugitives from justice and later extradited.

“They’re all young. What’s unfortunate, you know, Chesterfield had a similar house party shooting there, so they’re young. I don’t know that. My information is that one of them may have failed to appear on a serious offense and was charged with that prior to the shooting,” Connolly said.

The men will be extradited to face murder charges and will not be given bail.

Philadelphia law enforcement believes they have everyone in custody who fired shots on the city’s South Street Saturday night.

