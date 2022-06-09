2 men arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Police arrested them in Henrico Thursday morning.

The shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street last Saturday left three people dead and 11 others hurt.

The men will be extradited to face murder charges and will not be given bail.

This is a developing story.

