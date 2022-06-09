Healthcare Pros
2 men arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting

Two 18-year-olds are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in...
Two 18-year-olds are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia.(United States Marshals Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Police arrested them in Henrico Thursday morning.

The shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street last Saturday left three people dead and 11 others hurt.

The men will be extradited to face murder charges and will not be given bail.

This is a developing story.

