Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid, late storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It turns warmer today with scattered showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening, continuing overnight

Wednesday: Partly sunny morning, increasing afternoon clouds. Showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Slow moving downpours possible. BUT Many areas stay dry. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Another *VERIFIED* Best weather day of the week with low humidity! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Cloudy and cooler. Showers and storms likely at any point in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 90

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.