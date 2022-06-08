Healthcare Pros
Virginia man arrested for firing gun while on hotel balcony

The man faces multiple charges.
The man faces multiple charges.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been arrested after a sheriff’s office says he fired a handgun from a hotel balcony.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday that deputies were sent to the hotel in Stafford after staff at the hotel reported that a guest had reported hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. on June 4.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and witnessed a group of people on the hotel balcony at 1:57 a.m. who appeared to be taking photos while holding a handgun.

They stopped taking pictures at around 2:10 a.m. when the suspect took the weapon and leaned against the railing outside the second-floor room.

The suspect faces multiple charges.

