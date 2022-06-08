Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia coal production climbs

War in Ukraine adds to demand already bolstered by higher steel production
A CSX train hauls coal near Texas Beach along the James River in Richmond.
A CSX train hauls coal near Texas Beach along the James River in Richmond.(2019 photo by Robert Zullo, Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia coal production remains high, fueled by ongoing demand for steel as the U.S. embarks on an ambitious program of infrastructure investment and disruptions in energy markets linked to the war in Ukraine.

Today, most of the coal produced in Virginia is metallurgical, a high-quality form of coal used for steelmaking.

“Overall, demand for metallurgical coal is on the rise,” said Ben Beakes, president of the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association, the successor organization to the Virginia Coal and Energy Alliance. “Demand levels are some of the highest the industry has seen in many years.”

U.S. Energy Information Administration data show significant increases in Virginia’s production of coal overall. The agency’s June 2 weekly report found that compared to this time last year, the commonwealth’s production was up 15.5 percent. Within the broader Appalachian region, production is up 8 percent overall.

The uptick is not unexpected: beginning late last summer, the Virginia Department of Energy began receiving a wave of applications for new mining permits and licenses to sell coal.

Many of the trends cited by Beakes to explain the increase in mining activity in November still are in play, he said. The world’s emergence from lockdowns instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is driving increased coal production as economies come back to life, while the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expanding the market for steel, a material largely produced using metallurgical coal.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is also contributing to higher demand for Virginia coal because some of the state’s mines produce a particular type of metallurgical coal — known as pulverized coal for injection or PCI — those steel manufacturers previously sourced from Russia.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Virginia REAL ID
Virginians must get REAL ID by May 3, 2023
Officers responded to the 1100 block of St. Peter Street for the report of a shooting.
Police: Man killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Multiple businesses were hit by a string of tire slashings on Monday.
‘I was devastated’: String of tire slashings hit multiple businesses along Midlothian Turnpike

Latest News

Today, the debate over gun control continues in the wake of recent mass shootings across our...
News to Know for June 8: School safety; Gas prices; WIC waivers
More families will be able to access baby formula from abroad
More families will be able to access baby formula from abroad
Lawmakers debate gun control, hear from families of mass shooting victims
Lawmakers debate gun control, hear from families of mass shooting victims
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes