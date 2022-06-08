Vehicle fire extends to Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire officials said a vehicle fire extended into a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to Baldwin Creek Drive.

Officials said the vehicle fire extended into the house, causing heavy damage to the garage.

The vehicle was a total loss.

A family of three was displaced.

