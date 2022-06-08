Vehicle fire extends to Chesterfield home
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire officials said a vehicle fire extended into a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to Baldwin Creek Drive.
Officials said the vehicle fire extended into the house, causing heavy damage to the garage.
The vehicle was a total loss.
A family of three was displaced.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
