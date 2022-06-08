VCU study aims to improve patient recovery after heart attack

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new study based out of Virginia Commonwealth University will explore improving patient recovery after a heart attack.

The study will assess how medicine that reduces inflammation can prevent heart failure among patients suffering from a severe heart attack.

VCU’s study is supported by a $3.1 million R01 grant from the National Institute on Aging titled “Prevention of Heart Failure with IL-L Blockade: A Mechanistic Study.”

Its purpose is to build on previous studies at VCU that demonstrated improved health and well-being among patients with heart disease who took an anti-inflammatory drug called anakinra.

VCU said the study will evaluate patients who experienced recent heart attacks using treadmill tests, cardiac MRIs, and blood tests. Researchers will look for signs of where and how the patients’ hearts show injury or scarring.

Follow-up visits after one year will assess if the patient is showing signs of heart failure after taking the medication.

A 2020 study of 99 patients with severe heart attacks, concluded that those who were treated with anakinra experienced less inflammation during their heart attack, and had a lower chance of developing heart failure.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.