Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU study aims to improve patient recovery after heart attack

The study will explore why lowering inflammation helps patients recover from a heart attack.
The study will explore why lowering inflammation helps patients recover from heart attacks.
The study will explore why lowering inflammation helps patients recover from heart attacks.(Capital News Service)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new study based out of Virginia Commonwealth University will explore improving patient recovery after a heart attack.

The study will assess how medicine that reduces inflammation can prevent heart failure among patients suffering from a severe heart attack.

VCU’s study is supported by a $3.1 million R01 grant from the National Institute on Aging titled “Prevention of Heart Failure with IL-L Blockade: A Mechanistic Study.”

Its purpose is to build on previous studies at VCU that demonstrated improved health and well-being among patients with heart disease who took an anti-inflammatory drug called anakinra.

VCU said the study will evaluate patients who experienced recent heart attacks using treadmill tests, cardiac MRIs, and blood tests. Researchers will look for signs of where and how the patients’ hearts show injury or scarring.

Follow-up visits after one year will assess if the patient is showing signs of heart failure after taking the medication.

A 2020 study of 99 patients with severe heart attacks, concluded that those who were treated with anakinra experienced less inflammation during their heart attack, and had a lower chance of developing heart failure.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Virginia REAL ID
Virginians must get REAL ID by May 3, 2023
Officers responded to the 1100 block of St. Peter Street for the report of a shooting.
Police: Man killed in Gilpin Court shooting

Latest News

Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
FILE
UVA Health doctor weighs in on protein COVID-19 vaccine
Paxlovid
Resource to help you find free COVID-19 treatment
As many parts of the nation see gun violence in everyday places, anxiety surrounding these...
Managing anxiety after a mass shooting