TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man at Richmond International Airport...
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man at Richmond International Airport from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight Wednesday morning.(TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man at Richmond International Airport from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight Wednesday morning.

TSA stopped the South Prince George man when his carry-on triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

Officers said they found a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets.

It was the seventh handgun TSA officers have found at the airport this year at checkpoints.

Airport police responded, took the gun, and cited the man for a weapons violation. The man told officials he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.

