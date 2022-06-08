TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man at Richmond International Airport from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight Wednesday morning.

TSA stopped the South Prince George man when his carry-on triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

Officers said they found a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets.

It was the seventh handgun TSA officers have found at the airport this year at checkpoints.

Airport police responded, took the gun, and cited the man for a weapons violation. The man told officials he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.