Prince George community pushes back after PGHS may not leave seat at Graduation for late student

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds across Prince George are outraged after a family was shocked and devastated to learn their son, who died of brain cancer, may not be honored at what would have been his senior graduation.

After months of grief, the loved ones of Nicholas Coleman were looking forward to returning to Prince George High School for the ceremony.

They hoped the school could remember him with a small gesture, an empty seat in his honor. The family told NBC12 that the school’s administration refuses to honor him in this way.

“They made him do schoolwork when he was going through cancer treatment,” Sydney Jones, Coleman’s girlfriend, said. “That boy deserves a chair; an empty chair at graduation.”

Jones, who dated Nicholas Coleman all throughout his cancer diagnosis and treatment, is livid.

She says his family reached out to the principal asking to arrange a seat, decorated with his picture, along with a cap and gown, on the field at graduation.

“She was like ‘no, we can’t do that,’ making it sound like graduation is only for the living,” Jones said. “No, graduation is not for the living. It can be for the ones who passed away, too,”

In a statement to NBC12, Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said: “The Prince George High School leadership team has been working directly with the mother to ensure he is included in the school’s graduation activities.”

His mother spoke with NBC12 off-camera.

She says the principal opted to do a moment of silence and give her a yearbook instead, but that’s all she could offer.

“That’s a rip-off,” Jones said. “If this was any of their children who went through this, they would want the same thing.”

Jones says she has seen other examples of students being honored. In fact, back in 2014, Prince George High School honored a student with an empty seat.

“Two other school systems have done this: Hopewell and Chesterfield. So why can’t Prince George do it?”

It isn’t just the family and friends of Nicholas who are outraged.

“Other seniors are not happy about this. They’re very disappointed in this decision,” Jones said.

Now, a petition gaining traction online with signatures from nearly 1,000 students and community members alike.

The graduation ceremony is set for June 18 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.