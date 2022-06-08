Healthcare Pros
Police identify man found dead at Richmond waste management site last month

Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has identified a man that was found dead at the city waste management collection and transfer station last month.

On May 13, at around 8:19 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Maury Street after staff at the waste management site found the body of Joseph Allen, Jr., 62, of Richmond on the grounds.

RPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult male, Joseph Carlton Allen Jr. If anyone has any...

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

Allen, Jr. was reported missing on April 21.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

