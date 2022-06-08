Police identify man found dead at Richmond waste management site last month
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has identified a man that was found dead at the city waste management collection and transfer station last month.
On May 13, at around 8:19 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Maury Street after staff at the waste management site found the body of Joseph Allen, Jr., 62, of Richmond on the grounds.
Allen, Jr. was reported missing on April 21.
The investigation into his death is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.