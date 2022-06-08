Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Police say three people are dead and a fourth person is critically wounded after a shooting in Virginia.

Portsmouth police tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

Police gave out little information about the shooting.

They said they are working to identify the victims, suspects and a motive.

The city has had a rash of shootings in the last week, including a fatal shooting on Monday, a separate non-fatal shooting Tuesday morning and multiple shootings last week.

