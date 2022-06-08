Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Police say three people are dead and a fourth person is critically wounded after a shooting in Virginia.

Portsmouth police tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

Police gave out little information about the shooting.

They said they are working to identify the victims, suspects and a motive.

The city has had a rash of shootings in the last week, including a fatal shooting on Monday, a separate non-fatal shooting Tuesday morning and multiple shootings last week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Two people shot in Richmond’s East End
Henrico police charged two students with having a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.
Police charge 2 students with having gun at middle school
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Gym offers women strength, community
Gym offers women strength, community
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
BBB Warns Of Scams For Summer Job Seekers