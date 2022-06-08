One person arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police arrested one person after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of PICNIC RD / BATTLEFIELD PARK RD. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 8, 2022

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the area of Picnic Road and Battlefield Park Road.

Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

