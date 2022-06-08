News to Know for June 8: School safety; Gas prices; WIC waivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is National Best Friends Day! A perfect way to spend quality time with your BFF is to take a look at our top headlines.

Gun Reform Debate On Capital Hill

Today, the debate over gun control continues in the wake of recent mass shootings across our country.

Bipartisan negotiators on Capitol Hill say a gun deal could be reached this week... focusing on stricter background checks and incentivizing states to pass red flag laws.

Yesterday, Matthew McConaughey took a strong and moving stance on gun control. The A-list actor and Uvalde, Texas native gave an impassioned plea for legislators to act - from the White House press room.

Meantime, the son of a Buffalo shooting victim - Garnell Whitfield pleased Congress for action after he lost his 86-year-old mother Ruth in the super market massacre.

“She was literally and figuratively the heartbeat of my family,” Whitfield said. “What are you doing? You’re elected to protect us, to protect our way of life.”

Today, more survivors of mass shootings will testify at another congressional hearing on gun violence - including a 4th grader who survived the Uvalde Elementary shooting.

Chesterfield School Leaders Discuss Safety Measures

School leaders are discussing how kids are being kept safe inside their buildings.

All middle and high schools have security cameras installed. 24 elementary schools also have cameras, the remaining 16 will have cameras installed by next summer.

The district will also soon begin installing security vestibules at the high schools. This will limit ways for visitors to get inside the buildings.

“Safety in Schools” Special

After the recent mass shootings, school safety is top of mind for many families across the country.

What’s being done to protect our students and teachers - and what more can be done?

Today at 4:00 p.m., we invite you to be a part of that discussion. We will have a panel of school officials and local safety experts here in our studio.

Gas Prices Near $5

With gas prices climbing higher and higher, it’s safe to say we’re going to be in this for a while longer.

The national average is now five cents shy of $5 a gallon. Across Virginia, drivers can expect to pay around $4.77 a gallon.

In Richmond, the average is $4.82 a gallon.

WIC Waivers

As the baby formula shortage continues to take a toll on families - some relief is on the way. The federal government is working to help low-income families access much-needed formula.

Thousands of units of baby formula have already been delivered from other countries as part of “Operation Fly Formula,” and more are set to arrive tomorrow.

That program launched last month after a massive recall at an Abbott factory back in February started the shortage.

Now, the USDA is offering nationwide waivers so that families with federal WIC benefits can access formula that’s normally not approved for use in the program.

That means low-income families can soon access the products that are coming in from other countries.

Here in Richmond, there’s also additional help for WIC families. Those families can apply to receive a $125 prepaid debit card to buy formula.

Hot and humid, Late Storms Possible

It turns warmer today with scattered showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening, continuing overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Final Thought

“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand



