Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered and he could not say how many were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes

Latest News

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a...
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl