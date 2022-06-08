Healthcare Pros
Man survives being struck by lightning in Bedford County

Crews respond to Sharp Top Mountain after man is struck by lightning.
Crews respond to Sharp Top Mountain after man is struck by lightning.(Bedford Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in stable condition after being struck by lightning on Sharp Top Mountain in Bedford County Wednesday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews say he was alert and conscious but had complaints of pain, weakness and tingling in his extremities.

Responders placed him in a litter and carried him down to a shelter at the trail, where he was taken to a hospital.

Officials say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

