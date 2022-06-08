Man charged with shooting people with pellet gun

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police charged an 18-year-old with shooting people with a pellet gun.

On June 7, officers were called to the 5500 block of Barnsley Terrace for the report of an assault.

“Upon arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the complainant who stated his daughter, and her friend were hit by pellets from a toy gun,” a release said.

Surveillance video captured the incident on camera, showing the two girls walking down the street as a driver in a dark gray Tesla Model S started firing a toy gun.

Both girls had minor injuries.

The driver, identified as Fernan Andres Chacon Gonzalez, 18, of Henrico, admitted to driving the vehicle and shooting the gel blaster pellet gun at bystanders, police said.

Gonzalez was also linked to similar incidents in the last 48 hours.

On June 6, A woman on Nuckols Road reported being shot at by pellets and suffering minor injuries. Then two other incidents were reported on June 7 on Hickory Meadows Court and Dorrington Circle.

Gonzalez was charged with four counts of simple assault and one count of malicious shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

