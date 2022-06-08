Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with shooting people with pellet gun

Henrico police charged an 18-year-old with shooting people with a pellet gun.
Henrico police charged an 18-year-old with shooting people with a pellet gun.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police charged an 18-year-old with shooting people with a pellet gun.

On June 7, officers were called to the 5500 block of Barnsley Terrace for the report of an assault.

“Upon arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the complainant who stated his daughter, and her friend were hit by pellets from a toy gun,” a release said.

Surveillance video captured the incident on camera, showing the two girls walking down the street as a driver in a dark gray Tesla Model S started firing a toy gun.

Both girls had minor injuries.

The driver, identified as Fernan Andres Chacon Gonzalez, 18, of Henrico, admitted to driving the vehicle and shooting the gel blaster pellet gun at bystanders, police said.

Gonzalez was also linked to similar incidents in the last 48 hours.

On June 6, A woman on Nuckols Road reported being shot at by pellets and suffering minor injuries. Then two other incidents were reported on June 7 on Hickory Meadows Court and Dorrington Circle.

Gonzalez was charged with four counts of simple assault and one count of malicious shooting into an occupied moving vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
One of the flyers Chesterfield residents who live on Sainsbury Dr. found outside of their homes.
Residents in Chesterfield neighborhood find anti-Semitic flyers outside homes

Latest News

Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.
Man arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Henrico
Chesterfield fire officials said a vehicle fire extended into a home on Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle fire extends to Chesterfield home
A road closure at Staples Mill Road east of Glenside will be in place for up to two hours as...
2 juveniles, 1 adult have non-life-threatening injuries after Henrico house fire
Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley.
RPD identifies man found shot to death in alley