Man arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Henrico

Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the county’s east end early Wednesday morning.

Officers received a 911 call just before 3:00 a.m. where the caller stated that he had shot someone.

According to police, the shooting happened along Picnic Road near Battlefield Park Road. When officers arrived they arrested the man involved and provided first aid to the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. Police are withholding the victim’s identity until the next of kin is notified.

HPD said since the shooting happened on the U.S. National Park Service property, they will coordinate with the U.S. National Park Service in their investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

