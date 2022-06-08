Breeze Airways debuts 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways is celebrating a milestone one year since it first debuted at Richmond International Airport.

This comes as the low-fare airline implements five new non-stop flights out of Richmond - all for under $100.

Those destinations include Jacksonville; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island.

The first flight to Las Vegas takes off Thursday.

The airline says it expects to add even more cities to Richmond’s growing list in the coming years.

