250 backpacks with food donated to Boys and Girls Club Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two hundred and fifty kids with the Richmond Boys and Girls Club brought home an extra backpack with food Wednesday.

The donation is made possible by Kroger and Coca-Cola partnering with the club to meet the needs of families across Richmond. Wednesday’s delivery couldn’t have come at a better time.

“With the price of everything rising, it’s been difficult for some to provide the extra things. They’ve been getting the necessities and what is needed, but anything additional - it’s been rough,” Jade Tabb, the director of the BGC in Richmond’s southside, said.

With summer around the corner, food insecurity will be a bigger issue for kids who rely on school meals. Tabb said these backpacks will carry hope in the midst of uncertainty.

“One of our goals is to make sure that we are providing for the whole family and not just our members. We liked to coin the phrase, ‘we move from the front door to the kitchen table’ with our families,” Tabb said.

No Kid Hungry finds that one in six kids in the US is facing food insecurity. Kroger and Coca-Cola are working together to change that for Richmond-area families.

“Partnering with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club can help address some of that insecurity and really provide confidence for the kids in town that everything will be alright,” James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said.

As a kid who once relied on the Boys and Girls Club growing up, Tabb said this is a place of hope for her and hundreds of kids.

“We’re really fortunate to be able to receive this donation from Coca-Cola and Kroger. It means a lot to our families and to us as a staff,” she said.

In addition to the backpack program, customers at Richmond area Kroger stores can donate to Feed More to help feed kids this summer. The Boys and Girls Club Metro Richmond is accepting donations throughout the year.

