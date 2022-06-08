2 juveniles, 1 adult have non-life-threatening injuries after Henrico house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday morning.

Unified Message: Responders are on scene after being called to a working single-family structure fire just before 1030 am. Henrico Fire officials have the fire under control and are treating 2 juveniles and one adult was transported w/non-life threatening injuries. @HenricoFire — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 8, 2022

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., responders were called to the report of a single-family structure fire on Staples Mill Road.

The fire has been marked under control, and two juveniles and one adult have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Alert: Due to necessary fire related equipment, Staples Mill Road east of Glenside is closed to all traffic. This closure will be in place for up to 2-hours. Motorists are asked to use Glenside Drive and other alternate routes while the scene is cleared. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 8, 2022

According to police, Staples Mill Road east of Glenside is closed to all traffic, and this closure will be in place for up to two hours.

Drivers are asked to use Glenside Drive and other alternate routes while the scene is being cleared.

