2 juveniles, 1 adult have non-life-threatening injuries after Henrico house fire
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., responders were called to the report of a single-family structure fire on Staples Mill Road.
The fire has been marked under control, and two juveniles and one adult have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, Staples Mill Road east of Glenside is closed to all traffic, and this closure will be in place for up to two hours.
Drivers are asked to use Glenside Drive and other alternate routes while the scene is being cleared.
