Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

2 juveniles, 1 adult have non-life-threatening injuries after Henrico house fire

A road closure at Staples Mill Road east of Glenside will be in place for up to two hours as...
A road closure at Staples Mill Road east of Glenside will be in place for up to two hours as crews clear the scene.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., responders were called to the report of a single-family structure fire on Staples Mill Road.

The fire has been marked under control, and two juveniles and one adult have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Staples Mill Road east of Glenside is closed to all traffic, and this closure will be in place for up to two hours.

Drivers are asked to use Glenside Drive and other alternate routes while the scene is being cleared.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
File photo of police lights.
Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting

Latest News

Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Police identify man found dead at Richmond waste management site last month
The study will explore why lowering inflammation helps patients recover from heart attacks.
VCU study aims to improve patient recovery after heart attack
Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.
Man arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Henrico
Kindergarten and 5th-grade students were among those on board.
100 rescued after fire on ‘Spirit of Norfolk’