100 rescued after fire on ‘Spirit of Norfolk’

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - More than 100 passengers had to be rescued from the “Spirit of Norfolk” cruise yacht after it caught fire on Tuesday.

According to WVEC, kindergarten, and 5th-grade students were among those on board.

Firefighters towed the vessel to Naval Station Norfolk and spend more than 10 hours trying to put the fire out.

They say the flames were mostly on the interior of the ship.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

