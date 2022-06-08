1 fighting for life following Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is fighting for their life following a crash in Richmond.

The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. on June 8 along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

Police said two vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

