1 fighting for life following Richmond crash
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is fighting for their life following a crash in Richmond.
The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. on June 8 along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Police said two vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
