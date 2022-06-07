Video surveillance captures man steal vehicle from Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have released video surveillance footage of a vehicle theft that happened on Memorial Day weekend.

The complainant reported to police she had unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass around 8 p.m. on 05/28. Video surveillance on 05/29 at 1:45 a.m. shows a man walk to the vehicle from the breezeway of a nearby building, unlock the vehicle, get in and then drive away. pic.twitter.com/BmF6YN0Ae6 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 7, 2022

A woman told detectives that on May 28 at around 8:00 p.m., she had parked her car in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on May 29, video surveillance shows a man walking to the vehicle from the breezeway of a nearby building, unlocking the vehicle, getting in, and driving away.

Additional videos show the man speaking with another individual prior to walking over to steal the car. Henrico Police said they are seeking this man in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

