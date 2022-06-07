Healthcare Pros
Video surveillance captures man steal vehicle from Henrico apartment complex

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers is 804-780-1000.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have released video surveillance footage of a vehicle theft that happened on Memorial Day weekend.

A woman told detectives that on May 28 at around 8:00 p.m., she had parked her car in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane and unknowingly dropped her keys in the grass.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on May 29, video surveillance shows a man walking to the vehicle from the breezeway of a nearby building, unlocking the vehicle, getting in, and driving away.

Additional videos show the man speaking with another individual prior to walking over to steal the car. Henrico Police said they are seeking this man in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

