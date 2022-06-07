VCU Rams fall to UNC in NCAA Baseball Super Regional

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday night, VCU’s Baseball team’s season came to an end.

From 3-8 in March to an NCAA Regional Final, it's been an incredible year to be a Ram! Thank you for all your support 🖤🐏#LetsGoVCU x #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/1qbdAC8ket — VCU Baseball (@VCUBaseball) June 7, 2022

The Rams had been riding high going into the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals with a 17-game winning streak.

However, after beating UNC once in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels came back to win two in a row over VCU. Monday night’s score was 7-3.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.