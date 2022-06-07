VCU Rams fall to UNC in NCAA Baseball Super Regional
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday night, VCU’s Baseball team’s season came to an end.
The Rams had been riding high going into the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals with a 17-game winning streak.
However, after beating UNC once in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels came back to win two in a row over VCU. Monday night’s score was 7-3.
