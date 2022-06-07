Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: A little more humid with a slight afternoon shower chance

Rain chance climbs tomorrow afternoon, with downpours possible
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Increasing clouds and a slight shower chance today with our best rain chance of the week coming Wednesday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or two possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny morning, increasing afternoon clouds. Showers and storms likley in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Slow-Moving downpours possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm, especially in the morning. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

