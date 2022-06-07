Healthcare Pros
RPD investigates after man found shot to death in alley

Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley.
Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley.

Officers were called just before 7:30 a.m. to the 300 block of West Charity Street for the report of a person down.

At the scene, police found a man in an alley between apartments with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

