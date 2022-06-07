River City Rezoning Committee to discuss implementing new zones in public meeting
Last month, RPS leaders voted to rezone the overcrowded middle school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the River City Rezoning Committee will hold a public meeting to discuss implementing the new zones.
Last month, the Richmond School Board voted to rezone the overcrowded River City Middle School. Some students will be moved to Lucille Brown, Boushall, and Binford Middle Schools.
Tuesday night’s meeting will be held at River City Middle from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
