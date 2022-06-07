Police: Man killed in Gilpin Court shooting
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Gilpin Court early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of St. Peter Street for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
NBC12 has learned that the victim has died of his injuries.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
