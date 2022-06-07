Person of interest detained in shooting that injured man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they have detained a person of interest in a shooting that left a man injured.

Around 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Redd Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers got to the scene and heard gunshots.

Police then found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A person of interest was detained, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

