Person of interest detained in shooting that injured man
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they have detained a person of interest in a shooting that left a man injured.
Around 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Redd Street for the report of a shooting.
Officers got to the scene and heard gunshots.
Police then found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
A person of interest was detained, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
