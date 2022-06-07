Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks new panel for challenges

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A company building a natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia wants new judges to hear the next round in its battle with environmentalists.

The Roanoke Times reports that Mountain Valley Pipeline filed a motion last month asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to assign a new panel.

The company argues that the panel that has presided over 12 challenges has vacated or stayed all but two, effectively killing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and threatening the same for Mountain Valley.

While judges can sometimes remain with cases when they come up again, the company asserts that the circuit didn’t follow its operating procedures. The Sierra Club and others urged the court not to grant the request.

