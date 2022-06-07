Healthcare Pros
Judges toss suit seeking Virginia House elections this year

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A three-judge panel has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year.

The court ruled that longtime Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit.

Goldman had argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

The 2021 elections were held under old legislative boundaries because of redistricting delays.

Goldman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

