Here’s the first group of artists to be featured in 2022 Richmond Folk Festival

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival has announced its first group of artists ahead of the beloved event’s return this fall.

2nd Street, Richmond Folk Festivals expected to return this fall

Featuring six stages and showcasing music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world, the Richmond Folk Festival announced on Tuesday eight artists that will be featured in the culturally diverse program.

Here’s a list of some of the artists to be featured:

  • Beòloach (Cape Breton): Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia
  • Black Umfolosi (a cappella imbube singing): Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
  • Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda (Moroccan chaabi women’s ensemble): Marrakech, Morocco, and New York, New York
  • Cedric Burnside (hill country blues): Holly Springs, Mississippi
  • Fran Grace (sacred steel guitar): Toledo, Ohio
  • Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (pungmul and samulnori): Chicago, Illinois
  • Sideline (bluegrass): Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Son Rompe Pera (Mexican marimba): Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico

“We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s ever-changing riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, dance, food and crafts with the James River and our city skyline as the perfect backdrop,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond. “This event holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and year 18 is shaping up to be one of the best.”

