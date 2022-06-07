FBI offers $50,000 in rewards for information about three separate cases

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI is offering a combined $50,000 for any information that will help them solve three cases spanning from 2012 to 2019.

Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India, was abducted from the Raceway Gas Station along Jefferson Davis Highway he operated on Sept. 16, 2012. Investigators said his body was found on Sept. 20, 2012, at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in Richmond. Officials said he was shot to death.

There is a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

The FBI has also put out monetary rewards for two other cases. On Sept. 29, 2016, a night clerk named Jerry Colyer, who worked at the Econo Lodge Motel in Chesterfield, was killed after the motel was robbed. Investigators are looking for the armed suspect who killed Colyer.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the suspect’s identification, arrest, or conviction.

A string of commercial robberies in 2019 at the RVA Wireless Store and College Mart in Chesterfield and Richmond still hasn’t been solved. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about that case.

The FBI Richmond Division said they often use rewards to help them solve cases. The money acts as an incentive for people to bring information forward to investigators.

The FBI also said they rely on the public’s help in solving cases. People who saw something or know someone tied to the crime or victim can help investigators understand what happened and how.

“We know that someone is out there that has this information. We just need them to come forward, and hopefully, this is something that can incentivize them to motivate them, encourage them to come forward to help us solve these cases,” Stanley Meador, Special Agent at the FBI Richmond Field Office, explained.

The money comes from federal funds and is paid out after an arrest and conviction in a case.

“You may have what you may think is an insignificant amount of information, but we’re asking folks to call us, allow us to discern what may apply to that case,” Meador said.

According to the FBI, reward amounts are set on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone with information about any of the cases can call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or email tips.fbi.gov.

