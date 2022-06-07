FBI continues to investigate man’s 2012 murder

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI continues to investigate the murder of a man that happened in 2012.

Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India, was abducted from the Raceway Gas Station along Jefferson Davis Highway he operated on Sept. 16, 2012.

Investigators said his body was found on Sept. 20, 2012, at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in Richmond.

Officials said he was shot to death.

There is a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or email tips.fbi.gov.

