Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

FBI continues to investigate man’s 2012 murder

Pareshkumar D. Patel
Pareshkumar D. Patel(FBI)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI continues to investigate the murder of a man that happened in 2012.

Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India, was abducted from the Raceway Gas Station along Jefferson Davis Highway he operated on Sept. 16, 2012.

Investigators said his body was found on Sept. 20, 2012, at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in Richmond.

Officials said he was shot to death.

There is a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or email tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Two people shot in Richmond’s East End
Henrico police charged two students with having a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.
Police charge 2 students with having gun at middle school
See which names are the most popular in Virginia.
10 most popular baby names for boys in Virginia

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime...
Person of interest detained in shooting that injured man
Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley.
RPD investigates after man found shot to death in alley
Gun legislation will be a hot topic for next year’s Virginia General Assembly session.
State Democrats push gun reform ahead of 2023 General Assembly session
Ashland police are trying to identify the people suspected of breaking into vehicles and...
Ashland police seek to identify people suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing items