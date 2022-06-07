Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Charlottesville man competing in national fitness competition

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is competing in a national fitness competition.

Bellamy Brown is taking part in Muscle & Fitness Magazine’s Mister Health & Fitness competition. It raises money for Wounded Warriors, a cause close to Brown’s heart.

“There’s also what’s called a Warrior Vote,” Brown said. “This is money that you’ve contribute that goes to the Wounded Warrior side of things, and for those who support veterans, wounded veterans, and the military in general, this is a great way to give back and have that spread across different areas.”

Brown is a Marine, and says he will donate $1,000 each to five nonprofits in Charlottesville if he wins the competition. The nonprofits are: Bennett’s Village, City of Promise, Birth Sisters of Charlottesville, Child Health Partnership, and ReadyKids.

If you want to vote for him, the link can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Charles City Road.
26-year-old killed in Henrico single-vehicle crash
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Two people shot in Richmond’s East End
Henrico police charged two students with having a gun at John Rolfe Middle School.
Police charge 2 students with having gun at middle school
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting
Image courtesy of MGN.
Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield reach ‘high’ levels of COVID-19 transmission
Gym offers women strength, community
Gym offers women strength, community
Nationwide gas prices rose six cents in just 24 hours with the average now sitting at $4.92....
Mechanic gives tips on how to improve fuel efficiency as gas prices soar
BBB Warns Of Scams For Summer Job Seekers